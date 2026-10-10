Azerbaijan Approves New Composition Of State Commission On Delimitation And Demarcation Of State Border With Georgia

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The new composition of the State Commission on the Delimitation and Demarcation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Georgia has been approved.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, the composition of the State Commission is as follows:

Chairperson of the Commission

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chair of the Commission

Deputy Chief of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Members of the Commission:

Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Head of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Water Resources of Azerbaijan

Head of the Executive Authority of the Agstafa District

Head of the Executive Authority of the Balaken District

Head of the Executive Authority of the Gakh District

Head of the Executive Authority of the Gazakh District

Head of the Executive Authority of the Samukh District

Head of the Executive Authority of the Tovuz District

Head of the Executive Authority of the Zagatala District

Deputy Head of the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Head of the Main Operations Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Head of the Main Directorate for Legislative Affairs of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Chairman of the Agency for Geodesy and Cartography under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of the public legal entity“State Cadastre and Real Estate Registry,” operating under the State Property Service of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.