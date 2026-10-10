National Review Calls For Repeal Of Section 907 And Stronger US-Azerbaijan Ties

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The American publication National Review has published an article calling on Washington to expand defence cooperation with Azerbaijan, describing Baku as a key strategic partner for the United States in the South Caucasus and Caspian region.

The article's author, Joseph Epstein, director of the Turan Research Center, argues that Azerbaijani and American interests largely align, particularly on regional security issues.

According to Epstein, Azerbaijan has a combat-capable military with operational experience gained in 2020 and 2023, modern weapons systems manufactured in Türkiye and Israel, and a strategically important geographic location.

The article places particular emphasis on the Caspian Sea and its significance for regional security.

Epstein calls on the US Congress to permanently repeal Section 907, which restricts US assistance to Azerbaijan, and urges Washington to supply Baku with modern air and missile defence systems, counter-drone equipment, intelligence-gathering technology and patrol vessels to protect the Caspian Sea.

The author argues that strengthening Azerbaijan's defence capabilities would serve US interests by helping protect energy infrastructure and the Middle Corridor, a transport route connecting Central Asia with Europe.

Epstein concludes that the current geopolitical environment presents Washington with an opportunity to deepen its partnership with Azerbaijan and expand its strategic presence in the region.

Founded in 1955 by American commentator William F. Buckley Jr., National Review is an influential American magazine and website covering political, social and cultural affairs.