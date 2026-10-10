MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Edison Issues Report on Molecule Group (MOL)

October 09, 2026 7:26 AM EDT | Source: Edison Group

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2026) - Edison issues report on Molecule Group (AIM: MOL).

Molecule Group (formerly Vulcan Two) was founded in 2025 to consolidate the regulated e-pharmacy market in the UK, with a focus on the growing private healthcare market, and led by founders who successfully consolidated the online contact lens market. It has since acquired three businesses with B2B and B2C exposure to the private e-pharmacy market. The plan to create a single brand, website and operations/logistics facility for the business is well progressed, with all three acquired businesses expected to be fully integrated by year-end. Investment in the core platform during FY26 provides the foundations for profitable growth, both through ongoing organic initiatives and future acquisitions.

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Source: Edison Group