Russian Strike Kills 7 in Zaporizhzhia, Including 3 Kids
(MENAFN) A deadly night of cross-border strikes left at least seven people dead and 16 injured on Saturday, according to officials in both Ukraine and Russia. Three of the dead were children.
All seven deaths occurred in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, where a Russian attack also wounded 10 people, regional military administration head Mykhailo Semikin said on Telegram. Rescuers were still combing the site, he said, and survivors could remain trapped beneath the rubble.
Ukraine’s Air Force said on Telegram that Russia fired 160 drones overnight. Of those, 117 were shot down or suppressed.
Across the border, a Ukrainian drone assault on Russia’s southern Rostov region wounded six people, regional Gov. Yury Slyusar said. Several apartment buildings and private homes in Rostov-on-Don were damaged, he said. Drones also hit an unoccupied new building in Bataysk and two vessels in Azov. No casualties were initially reported aboard the ships.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses intercepted or destroyed 560 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory, Crimea, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.
The ministry also said Russian forces hit Ukrainian port infrastructure and vessels it alleged were serving Ukraine’s military. Among them, it said, was a cargo ship carrying military-related supplies to the port of Odesa.
The claims from both sides could not be independently verified because of the ongoing war.
All seven deaths occurred in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, where a Russian attack also wounded 10 people, regional military administration head Mykhailo Semikin said on Telegram. Rescuers were still combing the site, he said, and survivors could remain trapped beneath the rubble.
Ukraine’s Air Force said on Telegram that Russia fired 160 drones overnight. Of those, 117 were shot down or suppressed.
Across the border, a Ukrainian drone assault on Russia’s southern Rostov region wounded six people, regional Gov. Yury Slyusar said. Several apartment buildings and private homes in Rostov-on-Don were damaged, he said. Drones also hit an unoccupied new building in Bataysk and two vessels in Azov. No casualties were initially reported aboard the ships.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses intercepted or destroyed 560 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory, Crimea, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.
The ministry also said Russian forces hit Ukrainian port infrastructure and vessels it alleged were serving Ukraine’s military. Among them, it said, was a cargo ship carrying military-related supplies to the port of Odesa.
The claims from both sides could not be independently verified because of the ongoing war.
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