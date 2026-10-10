Tajikistan, U.S. Discuss Trade And Regional Security Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan's Ambassador to the U.S., Zavqi Zavqizoda, and Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for South and Central Asian Affairs at the National Security Council, Michael I Geremia, discussed the further development of cooperation on October 6, 2026, at the US National Security Council.

This was reported by the press service of Tajikistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"On October 6, 2026, a meeting was held at the US National Security Council between Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the United States Zavqi Zavqizoda and Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for South and Central Asian Affairs at the National Security Council, Michael I Geremia," the statement said.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Tajikistan and the United States, the expansion of political dialogue, the strengthening of trade and investment ties, and regional security issues.

The parties also discussed cooperation between the two countries within the Central Asia–United States (C5+1) format.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and the US maintain bilateral engagement on political, economic, and security issues. Their cooperation includes diplomatic dialogue, trade and investment relations, and regional stability in Central Asia.

The C5+1 format provides a platform for the United States and the five Central Asian countries to discuss shared priorities, including economic connectivity, regional security, energy and sustainable development. The format also supports dialogue on opportunities to expand commercial ties and strengthen regional cooperation.

Continued diplomatic contacts provide an opportunity for both sides to review areas of mutual interest and identify potential avenues for further cooperation.