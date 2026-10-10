Kevin Trudeau Opens His Priority Management Method To The Public

Kevin Trudeau is releasing the priority management framework he has used for decades to run his own days, giving readers a plain version of the dream-to-task structure he built his billion-dollar career on.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

What is being released

Illinois, USA, Oct 10, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Kevin Trudeau, author of the number one bestselling book Natural Cures“They” Don't Want You To Know About and the newer release Your Wish Is Your Command: How to Manifest Your Desires, is publishing his personal priority management method as a standalone framework the public can use.

The method has five levels: dream, chief aim, objective, goal, and task. It is not a to-do list. It is a way of sorting everything a person wants against how soon it can actually happen, then working backward to what to do today.

Why this and why now

Trudeau built companies across several industries, from the Mega Memory course through The World's Best Nutritionals and Organics and the Global Information Network. He says the same method ran underneath all of it.

“I don't manage my time,” Trudeau said.“I manage my priorities. Those are two different jobs, and most people only ever focus on the first one.”

He points to a habit of confusing activity with accomplishment as the reason many plans stall before they start.

“You can fill a day being busy and not get any closer to your dreams,” Trudeau said.“The method is built to stop that.”

The five levels, defined

Dream. The big idea. It may not happen in this lifetime, and that is fine. It sets direction.

Chief aim. The six to twelve month version of the dream. Smaller, but still likely to take real work.

Objective. What is due in the next few months. Definite, not aspirational.

Goal. A few days to a few weeks out. Close enough to plan around directly.

Task. The next action. Something a person can start today and fully control.

Trudeau says the order matters more than the labels.

“Most people start at the task level with no dream behind it,” he said.“They're busy, but busy toward nothing. Flip the order and the same hours produce a different life.”

How he applies it day to day

Trudeau describes his own routine as a repeated question: what moves the mission the most, in the least time, today.

“I go as far as I can see,” he said.“When I get there, I see further. You eat an elephant one bite at a time, and you don't try to see the whole elephant on day one.”

He says anything that does not serve the current goal, objective, or chief aim gets pushed down the list, regardless of how urgent it feels.

“Urgent and important are not the same word,” Trudeau said.“The method is how I keep from mixing them up.”

Who this is for

Trudeau built the framework for his own use across several ventures before deciding to teach it publicly, the same order he has followed with other material he has released.

“I didn't invent success principles and then go test them,” he said.“I used them first. Teaching came after the results, not before.”

He says the five-level structure works whether someone runs a business, holds a job, or is trying to finish something personal.

“The dream can be anything,” Trudeau said.“The structure underneath it doesn't change.”

What comes next

Trudeau plans to keep using the same public framing he applies to his other work: results first, explanation second. He says the priority method will sit alongside his existing books and programs as a resource people can apply directly, without needing to adopt anything else he has written.

“Take the five levels and sort your own list,” he said.“That's the whole exercise.”

To read more, visit the website here.

About Kevin Trudeau

Kevin Trudeau is an author and entrepreneur based in Schaumburg, Illinois. He is a six-time New York Times bestselling author whose books include Natural Cures“They” Don't Want You To Know About and Your Wish Is Your Command: How to Manifest Your Desires. He has founded companies including the American Memory Institute, The World's Best Nutritionals and Organics, and the Global Information Network.