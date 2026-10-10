Miami Talks Push to De-escalate Ukraine War by Winter
(MENAFN) Representatives from the United States, Europe, Ukraine and NATO met in Miami, Florida, on Friday to chart a path toward de-escalating and ending the war with Russia before winter, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said, calling the talks “constructive discussions.”
Writing on X, Witkoff laid out the agenda: “The discussions covered a broad range of issues, including near-term measures related to winter preparedness (energy resilience, grains exports), security guarantees, as well as longer-term arrangements for Ukraine’s and Europe’s security to prevent future conflicts, and support Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction and economic prosperity, including EU accession.”
He said participants also took up support for “Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction and economic prosperity, including EU accession,” and called the session fruitful. “The exchange was productive and helped identify areas for further exploration ahead of the United States’ next engagement with Russia.”
Witkoff added: “Participants reaffirmed their shared commitment to continuing diplomatic efforts toward a sustainable peace that strengthens security and creates opportunities for lasting stability and prosperity.”
The talks coincided with a call between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which Trump said he concluded with a “highly successful discussion.” On Truth Social, he wrote that Russia “will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 Tons immediately thereafter.”
The US Treasury Department later issued a general license covering the sale, delivery, offloading and importation of Russian-origin diesel fuel through April 7 of next year.
Writing on X, Witkoff laid out the agenda: “The discussions covered a broad range of issues, including near-term measures related to winter preparedness (energy resilience, grains exports), security guarantees, as well as longer-term arrangements for Ukraine’s and Europe’s security to prevent future conflicts, and support Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction and economic prosperity, including EU accession.”
He said participants also took up support for “Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction and economic prosperity, including EU accession,” and called the session fruitful. “The exchange was productive and helped identify areas for further exploration ahead of the United States’ next engagement with Russia.”
Witkoff added: “Participants reaffirmed their shared commitment to continuing diplomatic efforts toward a sustainable peace that strengthens security and creates opportunities for lasting stability and prosperity.”
The talks coincided with a call between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which Trump said he concluded with a “highly successful discussion.” On Truth Social, he wrote that Russia “will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 Tons immediately thereafter.”
The US Treasury Department later issued a general license covering the sale, delivery, offloading and importation of Russian-origin diesel fuel through April 7 of next year.
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