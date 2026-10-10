Karnataka Police Constable Suspended For Consuming Liquor On Mosque Terrace

MENAFN - IANS) Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Oct 10 (IANS) A police constable attached to Mahagaon police station in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district has been suspended on Saturday after a video purportedly showing him consuming liquor on the terrace of a mosque in Harasuru village went viral on social media.

The suspended constable has been identified as Hanumantha. The incident took place in Harasuru village in Kamalapura taluk, where villagers recorded a video of him allegedly consuming alcohol on the terrace of a mosque.

Taking note of the video and the sensitivity of the matter, the police department initiated a preliminary inquiry and subsequently suspended the constable.

According to police, a dispute had occurred in Harasuru village, following which Hanumantha and other personnel were deputed there as a preventive measure to maintain law and order. The constable allegedly consumed liquor while on duty.

Following the preliminary inquiry, which reportedly established that he had consumed alcohol, Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasulu issued the suspension order.

The incident has drawn attention after the video circulated widely on social media.

Earlier, a police inspector from the Aland station in Kalaburagi, along with three constables, were suspended recently after allegedly taking a bribe to release a seized vehicle loaded with black-market Anna Bhagya rice without registering an FIR.

Four personnel -- a Second Division Assistant, First Division Assistant, Section Superintendent, and Woman Head Constable -- were suspended for leaking confidential information regarding the proposed creation of five new police commissionerates in Bengaluru in August, 2026.

Three police inspectors attached to the Kothanur, Avalahalli, and Bagalur stations in Bengaluru were suspended for dereliction of duty after an inter-state drug operation uncovered large narcotics stashes in their jurisdictions in December 2025.

Four additional police personnel (including Assistant Sub-Inspectors and constables) were suspended in Bengaluru for failures on several counts such as ignoring visitor complaints and unauthorized absence from security duties, in December 2025.