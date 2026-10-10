Anti-National Conspiracies Grave Concern For Nation, Says Kangana Ranaut On CJP Protest

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 10 (IANS) BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Saturday claimed that "anti-national and terrorist elements" have emerged as a serious concern for the country. She alleged that various "conspiracies" are being carried out under different pretexts to disrupt normal life and cause inconvenience to the public.

Ranaut made the remarks while responding to a question about the protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The agitation has also been called to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, the BJP MP alleged that forces opposed to the country's interests, along with international conspiracies, were posing a serious challenge and attempting to disrupt the normal functioning of the country and cause difficulties for its citizens.

"Anti-national elements, terrorist forces, and international conspiracies have become a serious concern for our country at this time. Various conspiracies are being hatched to cause inconvenience to the country and its citizens under one pretext or another," Ranaut said.

Invoking the blessings of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman, she expressed confidence that the people are standing with the government.

"As long as Lord Ram and Hanuman's blessings are with us, no one can do anything wrong to us. The people of the country are with us. You can see how many people are trying to expose the anti-national elements. Now, not only the police, but the people will also start beating them up. Every other day, they try to stop the country from functioning normally," she said.

Reacting to the INDIA bloc delegation's meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, Ranaut said Rahul Gandhi had every right to seek an audience with the head of state. However, she compared the Opposition's allegations about elections to excuses made by students who performed poorly in examinations.

"It's Rahul Gandhi's right to meet the President. However, this used to happen in schools too; when our classmates used to fail, they would say they had been given a different and difficult question paper. Some used to say teachers held a grudge against them and that was why they failed. From bypolls to student elections, the BJP is winning everywhere, and that is why Rahul Gandhi is troubled," Ranaut said.