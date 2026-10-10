Navratri 2026: Alia Bhatt To Rashmika Mandanna, 5 Bollywood-Inspired Funky Eye Makeup Looks For Garba Nights

Want to add some glitz and glamour to your makeup looks this Garba season? Take inspiration from Bollywood divas and try these stunning eye makeup looks for your festive nights. Keep scrolling to explore!

Who likes to look boring when you have a Garba night to attend? Let our favourite Bollywood divas inspire you to look all glam with their stunning eye makeup looks. From classic liners to a pop of colour, we have got you covered. Keep scrolling to know more!

Alia Bhatt-inspired soft glam must be your go-to look for Garba night. A dash of subtle brown eyeshadow with a tinge of glitter and some brown kajal. Voila, all done!

All that glitters! Earthy tones can never go wrong with desi outfits. Rusty orange, brick red, or even plum berry shades are perfect for adding those bold finishes.

Inspired by Kriti Sanon, add a pop of colour to your lids and blend it well. These coloured eyeshadows are perfect for brightening your makeup look. Balance it out with a nude or muted lip colour.

A classic Shantipriya-style winged eyeliner will never go out of style, right Deepika!

Bushy brows and a clean under-eye look like Katrina's are an absolute must-have for blingy eye makeup. Make sure to use good-quality base products and a finishing powder to achieve flawless makeup.