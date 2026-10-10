Rubio Vows Full Support for Venezuela as 3rd Round Nears
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio pledged Washington’s full support for Venezuela’s democratic transition on Friday after meeting Dinorah Figuera, president of the 2015 National Assembly, in Washington. The meeting came as political reconciliation talks head into a third round.
“She has our 100% support,” Rubio told reporters, stressing that recovery must go beyond holding elections.
“This is a country that’s recovering from almost a quarter century of trauma,” he said, calling the process Venezuela’s best chance in nearly a generation to build a lasting democracy.
Rubio said a peaceful transition would demand buy-in from every sector of society, patience, and sustained work on institutions that can secure stability, prosperity and freedom. “More than just free and fair elections,” he said, Venezuela needs institutions that can sustain democracy for future generations.
“She has our 100% support,” Rubio told reporters, stressing that recovery must go beyond holding elections.
“This is a country that’s recovering from almost a quarter century of trauma,” he said, calling the process Venezuela’s best chance in nearly a generation to build a lasting democracy.
Rubio said a peaceful transition would demand buy-in from every sector of society, patience, and sustained work on institutions that can secure stability, prosperity and freedom. “More than just free and fair elections,” he said, Venezuela needs institutions that can sustain democracy for future generations.
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