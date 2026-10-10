Russian Military Blogger Detained in Montenegro
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Friday that Russian diplomats will seek answers on the detention in Montenegro of Mikhail Zvinchuk, a Russian military blogger and founder of the Telegram channel Rybar, Russian state news agency reported.
Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic said Zvinchuk was detained during a “successful operation,” insisting Montenegro is “protecting its interests, and no one will jeopardize our European future.”
On X, Spajic wrote: “We have warned that attempts at hybrid interference and the destabilization of Montenegro are constantly accompanying our European path,” and said authorities are reviewing evidence and links while keeping sensitive details from the public.
Peskov told the new agency: “Our diplomats will find out the reasons for the detention and, as with every Russian citizen, they will protect his rights.”
Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, said on Telegram that European countries had declared a “hunt” on “all” Russians. He suggested Moscow may need to enlarge its pool of European and American detainees available for exchanges to bring Russian citizens home.
The Rybar channel said Zvinchuk was held along with other Russians, all of whom it said were in the country legally and officially. “They had planned to film the Cetinje Monastery, for which an official request had previously been submitted,” it said.
Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic said Zvinchuk was detained during a “successful operation,” insisting Montenegro is “protecting its interests, and no one will jeopardize our European future.”
On X, Spajic wrote: “We have warned that attempts at hybrid interference and the destabilization of Montenegro are constantly accompanying our European path,” and said authorities are reviewing evidence and links while keeping sensitive details from the public.
Peskov told the new agency: “Our diplomats will find out the reasons for the detention and, as with every Russian citizen, they will protect his rights.”
Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, said on Telegram that European countries had declared a “hunt” on “all” Russians. He suggested Moscow may need to enlarge its pool of European and American detainees available for exchanges to bring Russian citizens home.
The Rybar channel said Zvinchuk was held along with other Russians, all of whom it said were in the country legally and officially. “They had planned to film the Cetinje Monastery, for which an official request had previously been submitted,” it said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment