Saudi Coalition Hits 136 Houthi Targets in Yemen
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government said Friday night it had launched a large-scale military operation against Houthi forces, destroying 136 military targets in Houthi-held areas.
Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said on X that the operation was aimed at Houthi fighters and military capabilities. He added that coalition forces were also working to dismantle and destroy the group’s ballistic missile network. The coalition said it was giving Yemeni government forces round-the-clock air support during the offensive.
The announcement followed an escalation by government forces under Operation “Dawn of Yemen.” Earlier Friday, military spokesman Brig. Gen. Majed Abdullah al-Nadhib said government troops had carried out more than 2,750 strikes on Houthi positions in 24 hours. He claimed the strikes neutralized more than 1,400 Houthi fighters and destroyed or damaged over 250 military vehicles and pieces of equipment.
The operation aims to retake territory held by the Houthis, including the capital Sanaa. Conflict has gripped Yemen since the Houthis seized Sanaa in 2014, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 in support of the recognized government.
Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said on X that the operation was aimed at Houthi fighters and military capabilities. He added that coalition forces were also working to dismantle and destroy the group’s ballistic missile network. The coalition said it was giving Yemeni government forces round-the-clock air support during the offensive.
The announcement followed an escalation by government forces under Operation “Dawn of Yemen.” Earlier Friday, military spokesman Brig. Gen. Majed Abdullah al-Nadhib said government troops had carried out more than 2,750 strikes on Houthi positions in 24 hours. He claimed the strikes neutralized more than 1,400 Houthi fighters and destroyed or damaged over 250 military vehicles and pieces of equipment.
The operation aims to retake territory held by the Houthis, including the capital Sanaa. Conflict has gripped Yemen since the Houthis seized Sanaa in 2014, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 in support of the recognized government.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment