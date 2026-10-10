Trump Warns Iran “Failing Badly,” Hints at US Action
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Friday that Washington may take action against Iran, while asserting that Tehran is “failing badly.”
Asked why a US response might be tied to the Nov. 3 midterm elections, about three weeks away, rather than carried out now, Trump said: “We may. We will see.”
“But I think that they’re failing badly. Their country is failing badly. Their military is defeated. They have no navy. They have no air force. They have 300% inflation, and Iran is in very bad shape,” he told reporters.
Trump gave no details on possible steps or a timeline.
The US and Israel launched a war on Iran on Feb. 28, and Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz. More than seven months on, the halt in commercial oil traffic through the waterway continues to push up global energy prices.
In June, the US and Iran signed a framework agreement after mediation by Pakistan and Qatar, meant to halt hostilities and open the way to negotiations. Implementation has stalled amid disputes, including over security and navigation in the strait.
Asked why a US response might be tied to the Nov. 3 midterm elections, about three weeks away, rather than carried out now, Trump said: “We may. We will see.”
“But I think that they’re failing badly. Their country is failing badly. Their military is defeated. They have no navy. They have no air force. They have 300% inflation, and Iran is in very bad shape,” he told reporters.
Trump gave no details on possible steps or a timeline.
The US and Israel launched a war on Iran on Feb. 28, and Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz. More than seven months on, the halt in commercial oil traffic through the waterway continues to push up global energy prices.
In June, the US and Iran signed a framework agreement after mediation by Pakistan and Qatar, meant to halt hostilities and open the way to negotiations. Implementation has stalled amid disputes, including over security and navigation in the strait.
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