Israeli Opposition Chief: Killing Khamenei Didn't Serve Israel's Interests
(MENAFN) Yair Golan, head of Israel’s opposition Democratic Party, said the killing of Iran’s former supreme leader Ali Khamenei at the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran in late February was a “mistake.”
“I think, unequivocally, the elimination of Khamenei the father was a mistake,” Golan said at an event in Rishon LeZion, south of Tel Aviv, Israeli media reported Friday.
“Not because he didn’t deserve to die, only because it doesn’t serve the interests of the State of Israel,” he stated, noting that Khamenei was 86 years old.
Golan argued that the succession of Mojtaba Khamenei after his father had put “more extreme and violent individuals” in charge of Iran. He also criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for chasing an “unrealistic goal” of toppling the Iranian government, which he said has not been achieved.
The US and Israel launched the war on Feb. 28, and Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz. The conflict has heightened regional tensions and lifted global energy prices as commercial oil traffic through the strait has effectively halted. Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement in June after Pakistan and Qatar mediated, aiming to halt hostilities and pave the way for negotiations.
“I think, unequivocally, the elimination of Khamenei the father was a mistake,” Golan said at an event in Rishon LeZion, south of Tel Aviv, Israeli media reported Friday.
“Not because he didn’t deserve to die, only because it doesn’t serve the interests of the State of Israel,” he stated, noting that Khamenei was 86 years old.
Golan argued that the succession of Mojtaba Khamenei after his father had put “more extreme and violent individuals” in charge of Iran. He also criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for chasing an “unrealistic goal” of toppling the Iranian government, which he said has not been achieved.
The US and Israel launched the war on Feb. 28, and Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz. The conflict has heightened regional tensions and lifted global energy prices as commercial oil traffic through the strait has effectively halted. Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement in June after Pakistan and Qatar mediated, aiming to halt hostilities and pave the way for negotiations.
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