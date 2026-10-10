Kremlin Says Ukraine Undermined Immediate Peace Negotiations
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin told US President Donald Trump that Ukraine undermined any immediate resumption of trilateral negotiations by trying to disrupt Russia’s parliamentary elections, a state news agency reported Saturday, citing a senior Russian official.
Presidential aide Yury Ushakov said Trump listened to Putin’s position and would have the message passed to the Ukrainian delegation, which is in Miami for meetings with US representatives.
“By attempting to disrupt our elections — launching a massive drone strike on Moscow, other cities, polling stations, and specific individuals involved in organizing the vote on the main election day — the Kyiv regime has essentially scuttled the possibility of an immediate resumption of the negotiation process,” Ushakov said.
“Now, as the president said, we will consider when these negotiations might be resumed,” he added.
Putin and Trump spoke by phone Friday, and Trump called the conversation a “highly successful discussion.” On Truth Social, he said it produced an agreement for Russia to “immediately supply” more than 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to US and global markets. He said another 500,000 tons would follow in November, then 1 million tons and a further 3 million tons “within a short period,” depending on the condition of Russian diesel refineries.
Putin said the supplies would benefit the world economy, and that the two leaders also covered the global energy sector, prospects for ending the Ukraine war, the situation in Iran, and bilateral relations.
Presidential aide Yury Ushakov said Trump listened to Putin’s position and would have the message passed to the Ukrainian delegation, which is in Miami for meetings with US representatives.
“By attempting to disrupt our elections — launching a massive drone strike on Moscow, other cities, polling stations, and specific individuals involved in organizing the vote on the main election day — the Kyiv regime has essentially scuttled the possibility of an immediate resumption of the negotiation process,” Ushakov said.
“Now, as the president said, we will consider when these negotiations might be resumed,” he added.
Putin and Trump spoke by phone Friday, and Trump called the conversation a “highly successful discussion.” On Truth Social, he said it produced an agreement for Russia to “immediately supply” more than 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to US and global markets. He said another 500,000 tons would follow in November, then 1 million tons and a further 3 million tons “within a short period,” depending on the condition of Russian diesel refineries.
Putin said the supplies would benefit the world economy, and that the two leaders also covered the global energy sector, prospects for ending the Ukraine war, the situation in Iran, and bilateral relations.
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