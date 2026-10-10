Lebanon's Aoun Welcomes Trump’s Revoked Air Travel Restrictions
(MENAFN) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Saturday welcomed US President Donald Trump’s decision to revoke executive orders restricting air travel between the US and Lebanon.
The Lebanese Presidency said in a statement on X that the move reflects “confidence in the measures taken by the Lebanese state to ensure civil aviation safety, protect air traffic to and from Beirut, and enhance the security of flights connecting Lebanon with countries around the world.”
According to the statement, Aoun also stressed Lebanon’s commitment to aviation safety in line with international standards, to protect passengers and strengthen confidence in its institutions.
The Lebanese Presidency said in a statement on X that the move reflects “confidence in the measures taken by the Lebanese state to ensure civil aviation safety, protect air traffic to and from Beirut, and enhance the security of flights connecting Lebanon with countries around the world.”
According to the statement, Aoun also stressed Lebanon’s commitment to aviation safety in line with international standards, to protect passengers and strengthen confidence in its institutions.
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