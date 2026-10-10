Hardware Shop Owner Shot Dead In Bihar's Ara After Dropping Children At School

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 10 (IANS) A 36-year-old hardware shop owner was shot dead by armed assailants in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Saturday morning, officials said.

The incident, which occurred near a bridge close to a temple on Godhna Road, within the Nawada police station area of Ara town, created panic in the area.

The deceased has been identified as Upendra Kumar Singh, a resident of Barhiha village under Sandesh police station limits. He sustained a gunshot injury to the head and died while being taken to Ara Sadar Hospital for treatment.

According to an official, Singh had returned to Ara on Saturday morning from his in-laws' house in Paliganj, Patna district. He later went to drop his children off at school. While returning, he was shot at close range by armed miscreants near the bridge on Godhna Road.

He suffered critical injuries and was rushed to Sadar Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Singh lived in the Gautam Buddha Nagar locality of Godhna, in Ward No. 44 of Ara. He owned a hardware shop and a house built on his own land in New Bahiro, which falls under the Nawada police station area.

After receiving information about the shooting, Sadar SDPO-1 Sushil Kumar and Nawada police station SHO Kumar Rajnikant reached Sadar Hospital. Police officials questioned the deceased's family members to gather information about the circumstances leading to the incident.

The motive behind the shooting and the identities of the assailants have not yet been established. Bhojpur Police have contacted the deceased's family members and urged them to file a formal complaint.

Police have recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination, which will be conducted in the presence of the deceased's family members.

Police are investigating the case and examining all possible angles.“The investigation is covering all angles. The reason behind the shooting will soon become clear. The police are conducting an inquiry,” Sadar SDPO-1 Sushil Kumar said.

Further action will depend on the findings of the investigation.