Genelia Deshmukh Wishes Her Mom: Thank You For Inspiring Me To Be My Own Person

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Actress Genelia Deshmukh wished her mother, Jeanette D'Souza, on her birthday on Saturday with a sweet post on social media.

She thanked her mother for teaching her how to be her own person before taking on any other role in her life.

Sharing a couple of happy pictures as both the ladies look gorgeous in stunning sarees, the 'Sitaare Zameen Par' actress wrote on her IG, "Happy Birthday Aai (Green heart emoji) Thank you for inspiring me to be my own person first, above all the roles I take up and I think, that security for me means a lot I Love you more than words can express (sic)."

Riteish Deshmukh also wished his mother-in-law on her special day with some heart-melting words in Marathi.

He shared, "Poorvajanmachi punyaai asavi... Janma jo tujhya garbhat ghetla... Jag pahila navhta tari...Nau mahine shwaas swargat ghetla...Vadhdivsachya khup khup shubhechha!!! (sic)."

Both Genelia and Riteish often shower their loved ones with affection through such social media updates.

In September, Genelia wished the 'Best Brother in the entire world', Nigel D'Souz, on his birthday with a heartfelt post.

Genelia took to her official Instagram handle and posted some black-and-white family photos, featuring Riteish, sons - Riaan and Rahyl, and her parents.

Expressing her love for her brother, Genelia penned on her official handle, "Best Brother in the entire world. I Love you very much Nigu Pigu - I truly believe I'm blessed to be your sister. I feel like you are that loyalist who will always stand up for his people, his friends, his family and that is a quality that is just so rare to find (sic)."

"I promise you - I will always be there for you even on days you don't need me Happy Birthday @nigeldsouza12", she added.

Work-wise, Genelia will next be seen in Ram Gopal Varma's 'Police Station Mein Bhoot', co-starring Manoj Bajpayee.