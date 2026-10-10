Protest In Delhi For CEC's Resignation Vijayan Slams 'Assault On Democracy'

The All India Students' Association (AISA) and the Left Party workers on Saturday held a protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

'Democracy Under Attack': Pinarayi Vijayan

Senior CPI(M) leader and Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the BJP-led Centre and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging that democratic institutions and citizens' voting rights are coming under severe assault.

In a post on X, the former Keralam Chief Minister condemned the heavy police barricading and state repression in the national capital aimed at choking demonstrations against the Chief Election Commissioner.

“When those in power fear the voice of the people, democracy itself is under attack. The Modi government and the Sangh Parivar must understand that repression can never extinguish the people's resolve to defend their rights,” he said.

When those in power fear the voice of the people, democracy itself is under attack. The Modi government and the Sangh Parivar must understand that repression can never extinguish the people's resolve to defend their rights. Thousands have gathered to defend the Constitution and the right to vote, demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Barricades may block the streets, but they cannot halt the march of democracy. No force can silence the people determined to defend their democratic rights. - Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) October 10, 2026 Further, he highlighted the mass mobilisation in Delhi, where thousands of protesters and youth organisations have assembled to demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls.

“Thousands have gathered to defend the Constitution and the right to vote, demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Barricades may block the streets, but they cannot halt the march of democracy. No force can silence the people determined to defend their democratic rights,” he said.

Protesters Detained, Congress Slams Centre

Meanwhile, Delhi Police continue to detain activists after informing them that permission had not been granted for the protest.

Earlier today, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of turning the national capital into a "fortress" to crush peaceful youth demonstrations over alleged voter disenfranchisement.

In a post on X, Ramesh said that the central leadership is "extremely nervous and rattled" by the youth-led protest, being organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

"The nation's capital has been turned into a fortress. Armed security personnel are all over the place. The PM-HM duo is extremely nervous and rattled by a peaceful protest by youth deeply concerned with the planned stealing of their Constitutional right to vote guaranteed by Article 326," he said.

Activists Allege Detention, Security Heightened

CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke, who was on a flight to Delhi from Mumbai to participate in the protest, posted a video on Instagram claiming that Police were detaining him and his associates even as they deboarded the aircraft at Delhi Airport.

The CJP also claimed that content creator Dhruv Rathee had been detained, saying, "The Dictator is TERRIFIED of young people who question its wrongdoings and refuse to stay silent."

Meanwhile, security personnel have been deployed at multiple locations as CJP activists remain firm on their call to protest against the Election Commission. Entry points to the national capital have been placed under heightened security, while 46 Metro stations remain closed, according to the details provided. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)