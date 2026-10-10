WCL 2026: Gayle's Blitz, Walton's 90* Guide WI Past Bangladesh

Walton, Gayle power West Indies to victory

Chris Gayle's explosive start and Chadwick Walton's unbeaten 90 powered West Indies Champions to a five-wicket victory over Bangladesh Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2026 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. Chasing a challenging target of 219, West Indies Champions reached 221/5 in 19.1 overs, with wicketkeeper-batter Walton delivering a match-winning knock of 90 not out off 43 balls, including five fours and eight sixes. Walton was named Player of the Match for his big knock.

Gayle provides early impetus

Gayle, leading the West Indies Champions, provided the early impetus with an aggressive 67-run opening partnership alongside Lendl Simmons. Gayle scored 56 off 25 balls with the help of four sixes and six fours, while Simmons contributed 20 off 11 deliveries.

Walton then anchored the chase through the middle overs, receiving support from Raymon Reifer, who scored 20 off 15 balls, and Jermaine Blackwood, who added 14 off 11 deliveries. Carlos Brathwaite made just four runs before losing his wicket to Enamul Haque jnr. Dwayne Bravo remained unbeaten on five as Walton finished the chase with a six off Mahmudullah in the 20th over.

Talukdar's 96 propels Bangladesh to 218

Earlier, Bangladesh Champions posted 218/4 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Rony Talukdar top-scored with 96 off 56 balls, hitting nine fours and five sixes, while Mahmudullah contributed with 43 runs off 21 deliveries. Fazle Mahmud also made a valuable 36 off 22 balls.

Key bowling performances

For West Indies Champions, Rayad Emrit returned figures of 2/33, while Dwayne Bravo and Reifer took one wicket each to help his side restrict Bangladesh Champions to 218/4. For Bangladesh Champions, Kamrul Islam was their most successful bowler, claiming three wickets for 31 runs in four overs. Enamul Haque took two wickets and bowled a maiden over. He conceded 38 runs in his four overs. But it was Walton's unbeaten innings which ensured that West Indies Champions completed the chase with five wickets in hand.

After West Indies Champions' victory, owner Ajay Sethi hailed the team's performance. (ANI)

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