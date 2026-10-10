Karti Chidambaram Slams Centre Over Unemployment, Exam Irregularities

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram launched a sharp attack on the Centre, alleging that the government is "afraid of the youth" and unable to resolve widespread concerns regarding examination irregularities and unemployment, while asserting that the INDIA bloc will take "calibrated steps" to hold the Election Commission accountable. Speaking to ANI in Chennai, the Lok Sabha parliamentarian accused the central dispensation of avoiding accountability on crucial issues affecting students and job seekers. "This government is afraid of the youth. They're not able to answer the pointed questions of the youth of India, who are very disappointed by the state of affairs and the lack of opportunities, and particularly the unfairness which is still very prevalent in the examination process and the arbitrariness of this government," Karti Chidambaram said.

INDIA Bloc to Hold EC Accountable

Outlining the opposition's strategy following recent demonstrations in the national capital, the Congress leader stated that the INDIA alliance would continue to escalate its campaign before constitutional authorities over alleged electoral discrepancies. "The opposition will evaluate and take calibrated steps. We have protested extensively in Delhi. We've met the President, given our demands. I'm sure the collective heads of the INDIA alliance will meet again and will take appropriate steps," he said.

He further alleged, "I'm sure the INDIA bloc has got plans to meet all constitutional functionaries to highlight the illegal acts of the Election Commission, particularly the engineering and the rollout of the SIR, specifically about Forms 6 and 7."

Protests in Delhi, Activists Detained

Earlier in the day, CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke, who was on a flight to Delhi from Mumbai to participate in the protest, posted a video on Instagram claiming that Police were detaining him and his associates even as they deboarded the aircraft at Delhi Airport. The CJP also claimed that content creator Dhruv Rathee had been detained, saying, "The Dictator is TERRIFIED of young people who question its wrongdoings and refuse to stay silent."

As part of the security arrangements, the New Delhi district has been divided into 20 operational zones, with dedicated detention centres established for each zone, police said.

Several demonstrators were detained after gathering at Jantar Mantar and Sansad Marg amid tight security and extensive barricading across the national capital.

Security personnel have been deployed at multiple locations as CJP activists remain firm on their call to protest against the Election Commission. Entry points to the national capital have been placed under heightened security, while 46 Metro stations remain closed, according to the details provided.

Rahul Gandhi to Interact with Youth in Chennai

Meanwhile, highlighting Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's upcoming 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' student interaction program in Chennai, Chidambaram termed it a vital direct engagement initiative. "Rahul Gandhi is coming here to listen to the youth of Tamil Nadu. It is a good direct connect program. We are looking forward to it," the MP remarked.

When asked whether Rahul Gandhi would be meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay during his visit to the state, Chidambaram added, "We are allies, so it's only natural that they meet. (ANI)

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