Priyank Kharge Slams RSS, Questions Bhagwat's 'Deafening Silence'

Kharge Slams RSS, Questions Bhagwat's Silence

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), questioning the "deafening silence" of its chief Mohan Bhagwat regarding allegations of "vote chori" and issues surrounding electoral accountability.

Taking to social media platform X, Kharge took a swipe at the RSS, alleging that while the organisation claims expertise on every subject ranging from science to family planning, it conspicuously avoids speaking on critical public issues. "The RSS has an opinion on everything: India's economy, foreign policy, religion, social values, what constitutes science, and even how many children Indians should have. From promoting claims that cow urine can cure cancer to passing off mythology as scientific fact, there is apparently no subject beyond their expertise," Kharge said.

Directly targeting the RSS chief, Kharge asked, "But when it comes to farmers' distress, students' concerns, or allegations of vote chori, the lectures suddenly stop. Where is Mohan Bhagwat 'ji' now? Why this deafening silence when the questions are about electoral integrity and accountability?"

The remarks come amid an intensifying political confrontation between the Opposition and the central dispensation over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and demands for accountability in the electoral process.

Activists Detained Ahead of 'Jantar Mantar 2.0' Protest

'Picking Us Up From the Flight': Activist Alleges

Meanwhile, high drama unfolded in the national capital as CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke, who was on a flight to Delhi from Mumbai to participate in the scheduled 'Jantar Mantar 2.0' protest, posted a video on Instagram claiming that Police were detaining him and his associates even as they deboarded the aircraft at Delhi Airport.

In the Video, Dipke is heard alleging,"So, you can see that Delhi Police is entering the plane to arrest us. They are all entering the plane. We just landed. All the Delhi Police officers are standing in the aisle. They are trying to arrest us from inside the plane. The entire Delhi Police is getting on the plane...This is the fear of Narendra Modi...Not even Indira Gandhi did this during the Emergency. All we wanted to do is a peaceful protest, and they are picking us up from the flight like we are criminals."

"You can see where the nation is heading. They are here to arrest us directly from the flight. This is something not even Indira Gandhi had done. This is dictatorship, where Delhi Police has entered the flight and is trying to arrest us. Come on, arrest us. We are here to be arrested. Come on, arrest us. We are here to be arrested... We are not afraid of you," Dipke is heard saying.

Other Activists, Content Creator Also Detained

The CJP also posted a video of its legal head, Ratna Singh, who claimed that she was being detained even as she was attempting to leave her home in her car. The CJP also claimed that content creator Dhruv Rathee had been detained, saying, "The Dictator is TERRIFIED of young people who question its wrongdoings and refuse to stay silent."

Delhi Police Detain 500, Heighten Security

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Saturday said it had detained around 500 people who arrived in different groups from various locations ahead of the planned protest in the national capital, while nearly 50 people with criminal antecedents were also apprehended as part of preventive measures.

Security personnel have been deployed at multiple locations as CJP activists remain firm on their call to protest against the Election Commission. Entry points to the national capital have been placed under heightened security, while 46 Metro stations remain closed, according to the details provided. The security measures have been put in place to prevent any untoward incident during the demonstration, with police seeking to avoid a recurrence of the July 20 protests.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)