Karnataka: Biligirirangana Betta Tiger Reserve Records Historic Increase In Tiger Population

Biligirirangana Betta Tiger Reserve in Karnataka has recorded a significant increase in its tiger population, marking a milestone for wildlife conservation efforts in the region.

One of Karnataka's renowned tiger reserves has recorded a significant increase in its tiger population, according to a recent study conducted by forest officials using camera traps.

The reserve, which was previously home to 65 tigers, saw its population decline to 40 last year. However, the latest findings indicate a notable recovery.

Chamarajanagar district, known as the land of tigers, is home to two tiger reserves and two wildlife sanctuaries.

The tiger population in the district has reportedly risen to 68, marking a historic milestone. Bandipur has the highest tiger population in Karnataka, with more than 180 tigers.

Reports indicate that 65 tigers have been recorded inside the Biligirirangana Betta Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar district, while three more have been spotted outside the reserve.

During 2013–14, the tiger population in the reserve stood at 65 before declining to an estimated 35 to 40 last year. However, recent camera trap data indicates a significant increase in the tiger population.

The tiger population in the Biligirirangana Betta Tiger Reserve has risen to 68, with 65 tigers recorded within the forest and three in the surrounding areas.

The latter move between the forest and nearby human-inhabited areas. Compared with last year, the reserve has recorded an increase of more than 25 tigers, bringing considerable cheer to forest officials.

The significant increase in the tiger population at the Biligirirangana Betta Tiger Reserve reflects the conservation efforts undertaken in the region.

The rise in tiger numbers is a matter of pride for the Forest Department and the Chamarajanagar district.