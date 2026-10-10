Magnitude 7.7 Quake Rocks Southern Panama
(MENAFN) A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck southern Panama on Friday, the US Geological Survey said, raising its initial estimate of 7.6.
The quake hit 12 kilometers (7.4 miles) west-southwest of Pitaloza Arriba at a depth of 12.6 km (7.8 mi), according to the agency. No casualties or major damage were reported immediately.
The US Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami warning, advisory, watch or threat was in effect.
The US Embassy in Panama urged Americans in the affected area to stay away from damaged structures and follow local emergency broadcasts and official guidance for updates.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he is “closely monitoring reports of the earthquake in southern Panama.”
“The United States stands with the people of Panama. At the request of the Panamanian government, the State Department is rapidly mobilizing resources and personnel to assist,” he wrote on X.
Tocumen International Airport resumed flight operations after a temporary pause. It reported no damage, and its commercial areas have reopened.
“We ask passengers to check the status of their flights with their airlines and to follow the instructions of airport personnel,” it added.
Colombia’s Civil Aviation Authority said on X that it has “activated its regional support and air traffic flow management protocols.”
Under the plan, the authority opened seven Colombian airports to “receive, manage, and organize diverted air traffic.”
The quake hit 12 kilometers (7.4 miles) west-southwest of Pitaloza Arriba at a depth of 12.6 km (7.8 mi), according to the agency. No casualties or major damage were reported immediately.
The US Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami warning, advisory, watch or threat was in effect.
The US Embassy in Panama urged Americans in the affected area to stay away from damaged structures and follow local emergency broadcasts and official guidance for updates.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he is “closely monitoring reports of the earthquake in southern Panama.”
“The United States stands with the people of Panama. At the request of the Panamanian government, the State Department is rapidly mobilizing resources and personnel to assist,” he wrote on X.
Tocumen International Airport resumed flight operations after a temporary pause. It reported no damage, and its commercial areas have reopened.
“We ask passengers to check the status of their flights with their airlines and to follow the instructions of airport personnel,” it added.
Colombia’s Civil Aviation Authority said on X that it has “activated its regional support and air traffic flow management protocols.”
Under the plan, the authority opened seven Colombian airports to “receive, manage, and organize diverted air traffic.”
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