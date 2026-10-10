Who Is Ajinkya Shinde, Who Is Leading CJP's Jantar Mantar 2.0 Protest In Delhi?

MENAFN - Live Mint) CJP founder Abhijit Dipke on Saturday announced that CJP's in-charge Ajinkya Shinde would lead Jantar Mantar 2.0 protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as long as he and two other leaders remained in detention.

In a post on X, Dipke on Saturday said he had recorded a video in advance on Friday night, anticipating a possible arrest.

He urged supporters to follow Shinde if they were watching the video, indicating that he, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka would have been detained.

Quick answers to key questions

.4 QUESTIONS1Who is Ajinkya Shinde, the CJP leader named to lead the Jantar Mantar protest?⌵

Ajinkya Shinde is a 35-year-old Maharashtra native appointed National Organisation In-charge of the CJP. He previously worked in the IT sector and in AAP.

2Why was Ajinkya Shinde set to lead CJP's Jantar Mantar 2.0 protest?⌵

CJP founder Abhijit Dipke said Shinde would lead the protest if Dipke and co-leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka remained in detention.

3What was Ajinkya Shinde's connection to the Aam Aadmi Party?⌵

Shinde worked full-time for AAP after resigning from an IT job. He worked on the party's Goa and Maharashtra teams and served as its Pimpri-Chinchwad convener and Maharashtra Youth Wing convener.

4What was the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar about?⌵

The CJP called the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, citing allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision and changes relating to Form 6.

Find out who Ajinkya Shinde is and what his connection to the AAP is.

Who is Ajinkya Shinde?

Ajinkya Shinde, a 35-year-old native of Maharashtra, has been appointed National Organisation In-charge of the CJP, founded by Abhijit Dipke, NBT had reported in August. His appointment has drawn attention to his past association with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

A computer science graduate, Shinde worked for an international IT company in Pune for several years before resigning from his well-paying job to work full-time for AAP. He first met Dipke in Goa in 2016.

After joining AAP, Shinde spent a year working for the party during the Goa Assembly elections. Although the party failed to win a seat, he remained committed to it and began working with its Maharashtra team as a social media coordinator.

Shinde also served as the AAP convener for Pimpri-Chinchwad while working in the IT sector and later became the convener of the party's Maharashtra Youth Wing.

Social media posts show photographs of Shinde with AAP leaders and a poster from July 2022, fuelling allegations that the CJP is linked to AAP.

Originally from Alibaug, a coastal town in Maharashtra, Shinde has travelled across every district in the state as part of his political work. His parents are farmers, and he settled in Latur, although he describes his car as his true home.

CJP condemns Dipke's detention

Dipke, Das and Ranka were detained by Delhi Police from inside an aircraft shortly after it landed in the national capital, according to the information shared by the organisation.

The three leaders arrived in Delhi from Mumbai for the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a statement, the party condemned the alleged detentions, claiming they were part of a pre-planned move to prevent its leaders from reaching the site of their proposed protest.

The CJP described the action as a violation of freedom of movement and demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the three leaders.

The outfit called a demonstration at Jantar Mantar against the CEC over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, used for voter registration.

Police sources said Dipke, Das and Ranka were taken to different places.