Sam Altman-Backed Bitcoin Life Insurer Raises Additional Funding

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Meanwhile, a Bermuda-based insurer operating exclusively with Bitcoin, has secured $37.5 million in fresh funding from existing backers, bringing its total raised capital to more than $180 million. The new round was led by Bain Capital Crypto and included Haun Ventures, Framework Ventures, Pantera Capital, Apollo, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, and Morgan Creek Digital, according to a company statement published by Business Wire.

The company said the raise reflects rising international interest in its Bitcoin life insurance offering, with demand growing in regions including Asia, Europe, and the Middle East amid broader macroeconomic uncertainty.

Meanwhile announced a $37.5 million funding round from existing investors, lifting total funding to over $180 million. The insurer says demand for its Bitcoin life policies is increasing outside the United States, particularly across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The funding is coming through a new round led by Bain Capital Crypto alongside several major crypto- and finance-focused investors. Meanwhile's product mix includes BTC Life 1-Pay for high-net-worth clients outside the U.S. and BTC 10-Pay for U.S. taxpayers. Management claims underwriting momentum has already surpassed last year's totals, with expectations for further acceleration in 2026.

Key takeawaysBitcoin-first insurance expands beyond the U.S.

Meanwhile positions itself as a regulated life insurer designed to handle Bitcoin within insurance structures. In its announcement, the company linked the latest capital raise to increased cross-border demand for ways to transfer Bitcoin to beneficiaries through regulated life insurance products, rather than through informal custody arrangements.

“Wealthy families around the world already hold Bitcoin. What they haven't had is a regulated way to pass it on,” Zac Townsend, Meanwhile's co-founder and CEO, said in the statement. He added that brokers began approaching the firm because clients continued to ask for regulated transfer options, and that the new round will help the company keep pace.

For investors and intermediaries, the practical appeal of this pitch is straightforward: Bitcoin wealth is increasingly global, but estate planning and succession tooling is still often optimized for traditional assets. A Bitcoin-focused policy format aims to give wealth managers and brokers a framework that they can offer clients who want a structured, insurance-based transfer path.

BTC Life 1-Pay and BTC 10-Pay: two lanes, different jurisdictions

Meanwhile's product line includes BTC Life 1-Pay, launched in early 2026. The company described it as a single-premium whole life policy built for high-net-worth clients outside the United States.

That offering sits alongside BTC 10-Pay, which Meanwhile says is designed for U.S. taxpayers. The company also stated that policies may be owned by individuals, trusts, or companies, which it argues makes the products well suited to succession and estate planning use cases.

While the statement did not provide pricing details or eligibility thresholds, the distinction between a non-U.S. policy format and a U.S.-oriented product highlights how insurers must tailor regulatory and tax considerations to different markets. For readers tracking this niche, the key question is whether product differentiation translates into measurable scale across geographies-something the company appears to be banking on with its latest fundraising.

Underwriting progress and what remains unclear

In the funding announcement, Meanwhile claimed that net long-term underwriting income has already exceeded last year's total and is on track to more than double in 2026. The company did not disclose exact figures, but the statement suggests momentum strong enough to justify additional capital.

From a market perspective, that matters because early-stage crypto-adjacent insurance providers often face a classic adoption bottleneck: demand may rise faster than underwriting capacity, and capacity constraints can slow growth. A larger balance sheet can help support operations as policy issuance scales-though whether that translates into sustained profitability will depend on underwriting results over time, including claim experience and asset-liability dynamics.

For now, readers should treat the“on track” language as directional rather than definitive, especially since the company did not provide the underlying metrics needed to independently verify performance trends.

Broader shift toward crypto protection and asset recovery

Meanwhile's expansion comes as other parts of the crypto risk and insurance ecosystem are also evolving. Earlier coverage from Cointelegraph reported in June that WTW-an international insurance broker and risk advisory firm-acquired crypto insurance platform Redefind. WTW later launched a digital asset protection service covering expenses tied to forensic investigations, asset tracing, and legal recovery efforts after theft or loss.

Cointelegraph noted that Redefind allows individuals and institutions to purchase coverage for digital assets held across different custody arrangements, and that the platform uses cryptographic proof of ownership to verify insured assets.

Taken together, these developments point to a wider trend: rather than limiting insurance to traditional property and liability, firms are increasingly building products around the specific failure modes of digital assets-custody, provenance, and recovery. Meanwhile's emphasis on Bitcoin life insurance adds a distinct angle by focusing on wealth transfer through regulated life insurance structures, rather than purely on post-incident recovery.

What to watch next is whether demand growth converts into stable policy issuance across more markets and whether disclosures around underwriting performance become more transparent over time-especially as capital inflows accelerate and competition for crypto-native insurance and protection services intensifies.

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