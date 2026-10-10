Old World Order Disappearing, New One Yet To Emerge: Rajnath Singh At Tarang Shakti-2026 In Jodhpur

MENAFN - IANS) Jodhpur, Oct 10 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Jodhpur on Saturday to witness the Indian Air Force's 'Tarang Shakti-2026' military exercise. Upon reaching the airbase, he interacted with personnel from Indian and foreign military contingents participating in the exercise and witnessed displays of modern fighter aircraft and indigenous aviation platforms. The Defence Minister, while addressing the occasion, said the older established world order was disappearing rapidly, while the shape of the future world order was yet to emerge.

Singh made the remarks while participating in the multinational air combat exercise Tarang Shakti-2026.

Speaking on the evolving global security environment, he said,“The world finds itself today facing a situation where the older established world order is fast disappearing, while the shape of the future world order is yet to emerge.”

“In this volatile environment, a high state of alertness is demanded. India is monitoring developments in its region, along its borders and beyond,” he added.

Highlighting the growing role of emerging technologies in warfare, Singh said unmanned systems and drones had transformed the speed, scale and nature of military operations.

“Artificial Intelligence is reshaping decision-making, electronic warfare requires absolute spectrum control, and long-range precision weapons have expanded the battlespace. Future military power will depend less on the number of platforms we possess and more on the speed of sensing, understanding, deciding and acting,” he said.

Singh further stressed that speed, precision, information and integration were the defining attributes of modern military power.

He said India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had recognised years ago that the coming years would test the resilience of its national security.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India realised years ago that the coming times would test the resilience of our national security. We anticipated the forces shaping the future and decided to insulate ourselves against emerging challenges,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of self-reliance in defence manufacturing, Singh said modern statecraft had demonstrated that no nation could sustain a prolonged conflict without the ability to manufacture its own weapons and critical technologies.

“We understood a hard reality of modern statecraft: In times of crisis, no nation can sustain long-drawn-out wars unless it is capable of producing its own weapons and critical technologies. This led us to adopt Atmanirbharta, or self-reliance in defence, as a national policy,” he said.

The Defence Minister attended the event alongside senior Indian Air Force officials, including Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh. The exercise featured aerial demonstrations highlighting the operational capabilities of Indian aircraft and helicopters. India's indigenous platforms were among the key attractions of the exercise.

The Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas performed aerial manoeuvres at an altitude of approximately 5,000 metres, demonstrating its flight capabilities.

The Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand also showcased its capabilities under the command of Group Captain Anubhav Mahendra.

Developed and manufactured in India, Prachand represents the country's efforts to strengthen indigenous defence manufacturing under the 'Make in India' initiative.

Tarang Shakti is designed to promote cooperation, interoperability and strategic coordination among participating air forces. The exercise provides an opportunity for India and partner nations to exchange operational experiences and demonstrate capabilities in complex air operations.

The participation of indigenous platforms such as Tejas, Prachand and Dhruv highlights India's growing focus on domestic defence production and technological development.

The exercise also offers an opportunity for Indian personnel to interact with foreign military contingents and strengthen professional cooperation.

The aerial demonstrations in Jodhpur underscored the Indian Air Force's operational capabilities and the role of indigenous aircraft and helicopters in the country's defence preparedness.