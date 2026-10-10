UAE Condemns Houthi Attacks On King Khalid International Airport, Saudia Aircraft

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UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the attacks by the Houthi group on King Khalid International Airport and a Saudia aircraft in Saudi Arabia, which resulted in the deaths of three Saudi nationals and injuries to a number of civilians.

In a statement, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) affirmed that these attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

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The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE's full solidarity with the kingdom and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to Saudi Arabia and its people, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

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