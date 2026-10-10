Dubai Tenants, Landlords Settle Rental Disputes In Six Days On Average

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) For thousands of tenants and landlords in Dubai, rental disputes were resolved through an agreement in days rather than a prolonged legal battle this year.

The Rental Disputes Center said it concluded 2,350 amicable settlement cases between January and the end of September, involving a combined value of Dh401 million. On average, each case was resolved in six days. The cases were handled through the RDC's Conciliation and Settlement Department, which helps parties in a rental dispute reach a solution both sides can accept.

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The settlement process is separate from a disputed case that goes on for a final ruling. It gives the parties a structured legal route to discuss the dispute and reach an agreement, while their rights remain protected. If the tenant and landlord agree, the settlement is approved by the supervising judge. That approval gives the agreement the force of an enforceable legal instrument.

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Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, chairman of the Rental Disputes Centre, said the results showed that rental disputes could be brought to a quick and effective conclusion.“The performance of the amicable settlement mechanism during the first nine months of this year underscores its capacity to bring rental disputes to swift and effective conclusions,” he said. He said speed, quality procedures and the protection of rights were all important outcomes of the system, which is based on specialised expertise and responding quickly to the needs of the parties involved.

The six-day average does not mean every rental dispute filed in Dubai is settled within that time. It reflects the cases in which the parties reached an amicable settlement through the RDC during the nine-month period.

The RDC said the process gives tenants and landlords the chance to agree on flexible solutions without going through formal litigation. It added that settlements can reduce the social and economic impact of disputes that continue for a long time.

The centre said this approach was becoming increasingly important as demand grows for more flexible legal solutions in Dubai's rental market.

It added that it would continue to improve its procedures, ensure fair access to justice and promote amicable settlement as a practical way to resolve disputes between parties in rental relationships.

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