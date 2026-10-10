Major Quake Hits Panama, No Deaths Reported

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Penonomé, Panama: A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake rocked Panama on Friday, collapsing buildings and roads in the center of the country and injuring at least two people, with no deaths reported.

The shallow tremor was felt across the Central American nation of around 4.5 million people, according to the National Civil Protection System.

The head of emergency operations Rene Garcia told AFP that so far there were no reports of fatalities.

In Panama City, about 200 kilometers (120 miles) from the epicenter, there were scenes of panic as people rushed to evacuate from the city's emblematic skyscrapers.

"I was scared because the shaking was very strong and prolonged," Salomon Andion, 46, told AFP after evacuating his 15-story building for the second time following aftershocks.

"Heavy objects like dressers, the bed, and all the kitchen items were shaking."

A video widely shared on social media showed water falling from the rooftop pool of a building more than 20 stories tall.

Another showed a bridge over the Panama Canal shaking violently but remaining upright as vehicles traveled across it.

"We are facing a major disaster," President Jose Raul Mulino said, adding that some roads had "completely collapsed."

"It was horrible, like nothing we ever experienced. My daughter was trapped in school," Juana Alveo, a 38-year-old cashier at a store in the city of Penonome in central Cocle province told AFP.

The two injuries were reported by people trapped in different collapsed structures -- one near a church in Veraguas, the other in a collapsed hotel in Cocle, Garcia said.

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck at 12:56 pm local time (1756 GMT) with an epicenter 10 kilometers (six miles) from the small town of Pitaloza Arriba in central Herrera province.

The USGS initially estimated it to be a magnitude-8.0 quake before revising it down to 7.7.

A tsunami warning was issued for the eastern Pacific but later lifted.

This photo taken on Oct. 9, 2026, shows a bell tower of a church collapsed after a strong earthquake in Penonome, central Cocle Province of Panama. (Photo by Daniel Gonzalez/Xinhua)

Airport shut

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X on Friday that he was "closely monitoring" the situation, with his office "rapidly mobilizing resources and personnel to assist," at the Panamanian government's request.

The Panama Canal Authority said shipping through the channel, which connects the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, was unaffected and operating "as normal."

Mulino travelled to Penonome to coordinate the disaster response.

Health Minister Fernando Boyd said the most affected areas were the provinces of Herrera and Cocle as well as Los Santos.

He said the town of Tonosi in Los Santos was completely cut off.

"We are trying to figure out how to get there by air, because it's impossible by land," he said.

Panama City's international airport, a major hub for the region, was temporarily closed.

Several flights were diverted to other airports as a precaution, according to the Civil Aeronautics Authority.

The leaders of Colombia, Ecuador and Guatemala all sent messages of solidarity and offers of aid.

This view shows a collapsed building and damaged cars after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck the country, in Penonome, Panama, on October 9, 2026. Photo by Martin Bernetti / AFP

Aftershocks

Earthquakes are rare in Panama and usually occur in the western Chiriqui province, bordering Costa Rica.

Former president Ricardo Martinelli posted pictures on Instagram of his house in the town of Sona in Veraguas province which collapsed.

A church and a hotel in Penonome also suffered extensive damage, images shared on local media showed.

More than 80 aftershocks, one above magnitude 6.0, were recorded by the local geosciences institute.

Mulino called for calm.

"What happened should not be used to generate alarm and disorder," he wrote on X, adding that he had called for a report on the damage.

The education ministry announced the suspension of classes in schools nationwide.

The Panamanian quake is at least the fourth quake this year in Latin America surpassing 7.0 in magnitude, after devastating back-to-back earthquakes in Venezuela's Guaira in June and a powerful earthquake in western Colombia in August.