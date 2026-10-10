Qatar Urges Fair And Consistent Application Of International Law

Qatar has called for the consistent application of international law without selectivity or double standards, stressing that the credibility of the international legal system depends on how its rules are enforced.

The remarks were delivered by Second Secretary at Qatar's Permanent Mission to the United Nations Abdulaziz al-Sulaiti.

Addressing the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly's Sixth Committee, al-Sulaiti said that respect for the rule of law is not merely an aspiration stated in the Charter, but a firm commitment embedded in its purposes and principles.

The Sixth Committee deliberations addressed the rule of law at both national and international levels under agenda item 84.

Qatar stressed the close relationship between the rule of law at both levels, saying that each reinforced the other.

At the national level, Qatar pointed to the Ministry of Justice's 2025-30 strategic plan, launched in line with the Third National Development Strategy.

The plan aims to develop an efficient justice system that promotes transparency and integrity.

Qatar international law