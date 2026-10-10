International Conference Participants Visit Lachin, Azerbaijan
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) LACHIN, Azerbaijan, October 10. Participants of the 4th International Conference on Missing Persons, held within the framework of the Baku Dialogue, have begun their visit to the city of Lachin, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.
The guests first visited the Lachin viewing point as part of their trip.
From there, the conference participants took in the panoramic view of the city and posed for commemorative photos.
Will be updated
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment