International Conference Participants Visit Lachin, Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Participants of the 4th International Conference on Missing Persons, held within the framework of the Baku Dialogue, have begun their visit to the city of Lachin, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

The guests first visited the Lachin viewing point as part of their trip.

From there, the conference participants took in the panoramic view of the city and posed for commemorative photos.

Will be updated