Vijay To Meet Chandrababu Naidu On Oct 13 Over Krishna Water Shortfall

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 10 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay is expected to visit Vijayawada on October 13 for talks with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Krishna water supplies, proposed dams on rivers flowing into Tamil Nadu, and river interlinking.

The proposed meeting comes amid a shortfall in water received by Tamil Nadu under the Telugu Ganga project.

Under the agreement, Andhra Pradesh is required to deliver 12 thousand million cubic feet (tmc) of Krishna River water annually at the interstate border. However, Tamil Nadu had received only 2.251 tmc by October 9 this year.

The gap between the stipulated annual supply and the quantity received so far is expected to be a key issue during the discussions.

Vijay's visit will provide an opportunity for the two governments to review water releases and discuss Tamil Nadu's requirements for the remaining period of the year.

Tamil Nadu has received less than one-fifth of the stipulated annual quantity. The figures place the outstanding balance at 9.749 tmc, although the annual allocation and the amount received by October 9 cover different periods.

Besides Krishna water supplies, Vijay is expected to raise Andhra Pradesh's moves to construct dams across rivers that flow into Tamil Nadu.

The discussions are likely to cover the implications of these projects for water reaching the downstream State.

Tamil Nadu's concerns over these proposed structures will be another agenda item, alongside consultations on river interlinking.

The talks are expected to bring together issues relating to existing water-sharing arrangements and proposals involving rivers connecting the two states.

According to reports, Vijay will also meet Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and other ministers during the visit.

The meetings are expected to focus on the water-related issues identified for discussion between the two governments. The visit would place these matters before the political leadership of both States, with Tamil Nadu seeking discussions on the shortfall in Krishna water and the proposed dam construction.

With only a portion of the annual allocation received so far, the October 13 talks are expected to centre on how the two States can address Tamil Nadu's water concerns through direct consultations.

Details of any decisions or commitments will depend on the outcome of the meetings, which have been reported as part of Vijay's planned visit to Vijayawada.