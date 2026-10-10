Woman Shot Dead, Fresh Clashes Erupt Between Kuki And Naga Groups In Manipur

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 10 (IANS) A woman was allegedly shot dead and several houses reportedly burnt during fresh clashes between Kuki and Naga groups in Manipur's Kamjong district, prompting the authorities to impose prohibitory orders, officials said on Saturday.

Accordign to police, the incident occurred on Friday night in Kuki-majority Chassad village in the Naga-dominated district, where the woman, identified as Domkhonei Touthang and a mother of five children, sustained gunshot wounds near her neck and died within minutes.

According to sources, the confrontation began around late on Friday evening when security personnel on duty came under fire from suspected Kuki armed groups.

The security personnel retaliated, triggering an exchange of fire that continued into Saturday morning.

Several people were reportedly injured on both sides, while four houses were also said to have been burnt during the clashes.

However, the number of casualties and the extent of injuries could not be officially disclosed yet.

Following the incident, the Kamjong district administration imposed prohibitory restrictions within a 400-metre radius of Chassad Police Gate Junction to prevent further violence and maintain law and order.

The District Magistrate issued the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), prohibiting the assembly of five or more people, the carrying of firearms and other potentially dangerous objects, and movement within the restricted area.

Security personnel, magistrates on duty and personnel engaged in essential services have been exempted from the restrictions.

People holding special permits issued by the District Magistrate or the Superintendent of Police of Kamjong district are also exempt.

The latest violence has raised fresh concerns over the security situation in Manipur, which has witnessed prolonged ethnic tensions and recurring incidents of violence.

According to Kuki organisations, the incident occurred when a group of women protested against the alleged arrest and detention of Chassad village volunteers.

The Kuki Human Rights Forum (KHRF) claimed that Touthang was shot while participating in the protest and died on Friday night.

Meanwhile, houses belonging to Tangkhul Naga villagers were reportedly set ablaze by unidentified miscreants during the intervening night of October 9 and 10.

Injuries on both sides were reported, although official confirmation was awaited.

Several Kuki tribal organisations including Kuki Human Rights Forum (KHRF), Kuki Students' Organisation and Kuki CSO Working Committee, Ukhrul, have condemned the killing of the woman and demanded strongest action against the security personnel responsible for the incident.