CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke's Grandmother Passes Away In Maharashtra

MENAFN - IANS) Hingoli, Oct 10 (IANS) The grandmother of Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke passed away on Saturday in Santuk Pimpri village of Maharashtra's Hingoli district.

She had been unwell for the past few days due to a prolonged illness and age-related ailments.

Dipke's grandmother was the mother of his father, Bhagwan Dipke. At the time of her death, Abhijeet was in Delhi. He had left Mumbai on Saturday morning to participate in a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. However, he was detained by the police at Delhi airport.

Meanwhile, Dipke's parents, Anita and Bhagwan Dipke, are currently in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where police personnel have been deployed outside their residence. Following the news of the death, they are expected to leave for Hingoli immediately to attend the last rites.

After learning about his grandmother's demise, attention has turned to whether Delhi Police will allow Abhijeet Dipke to travel to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar or Hingoli to be with his family during this difficult time.

Further details regarding his release or travel arrangements were not immediately available.

Earlier in the day, Abhijeet Dipke and other CJP members, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) as they arrived ahead of the announced protest at Jantar Mantar, police said on Saturday.

Delhi Police personnel entered the aircraft carrying Dipke after it landed at IGI Airport.

Dipke posted the video showing the Delhi Police team entering the flight as he, along with other CJP members, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained from the flight itself.

In a video posted on his social media handle, Dipke was heard telling the police,“...I have come here to be arrested; arrest me.”

The CJP announced the detentions in a post on its social media handle, stating:“Abhijeet Dipke DETAINED! Saurav Das DETAINED! Ashutosh Ranka DETAINED!”

They were detained ahead of the CJP's proposed protest at Jantar Mantar later in the day against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the country.