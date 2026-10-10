Navratri 2026: What To Eat During All 9 Days Of Fasting, From Breakfast To Dinner

Planning your Navratri fast? Explore a simple 9-day food plan with breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack ideas, plus commonly allowed vrat foods to help make fasting easier and more varied.

Many homes start fasting rules as soon as Navratri begins. People face a big question about what to eat daily while following these food rules for nine days. Sabudana khichdi and potato dishes taste good initially, but they get boring after four or five days. You also miss out on nutrition if you only eat fruits and root vegetables during the fast. You can enjoy different dishes for all nine days of Navratri if you make a small plan in advance.

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You should buy the necessary groceries before Navratri starts so you do not worry about daily cooking. You must keep sabudana, flour, barnyard millet, makhana, peanuts, potatoes, sweet potatoes, curd, milk, and fruits ready. You should also stock fasting salt, cumin, black pepper, green chillies, and coriander. Fasting food traditions change depending on the region. You must choose ingredients that match your family customs.

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You must change the main ingredient daily to bring variety to your fasting food. You can make sabudana khichdi or tikki on one day, and you can prepare puris and potato curry the next day. You can cook barnyard millet pulao on another day, followed by paratha or halwa. You will get a different taste when you change the flours and dishes like this. You can just change either the breakfast, lunch, or evening snack if cooking a new dish daily feels difficult.

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Many people depend heavily on carbohydrate-rich foods during Navratri. Your body does not get all the required nutrients just by eating sabudana, potatoes, and puris. You must plan your meals to get protein and fibre from the allowed fasting ingredients. You can add curd, buttermilk, milk, paneer, peanuts, nuts, and makhana to your diet. You can bring variety with vegetables like bottle gourd, pumpkin, cucumber, and sweet potato. You can make small changes like eating kuttu roti with curd or bottle gourd raita, and eating makhana instead of fried snacks in the evening.

You make your diet boring if you eat fruits in the morning and repeat the same in the evening. You can try dishes like sabudana thalipeeth, sweet potato chaat, makhana kheer, and curd with fruits and nuts instead. You can have dry fruits, fresh fruits, makhana, or buttermilk when you feel hungry in the evening, rather than eating deep-fried items every time.

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You might not find enough time to cook daily while managing your job and household chores. You should select a few dishes in advance that take only 15 minutes to make. You can easily prepare barnyard millet khichdi, potato-peanut curry, cucumber curd raita, and fruit chaat with lemon juice.

You can reduce your morning cooking work by boiling potatoes, roasting peanuts, and prepping vegetables the previous day. You can enhance the taste with ingredients like cumin, ginger, black pepper, lemon juice, and coriander. People who follow the custom of avoiding onion and garlic can use these alternative ingredients instead.

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You must drink enough water when you fast for nine days. You can drink beverages like coconut water, buttermilk, and lemon juice according to your fasting rules. You should avoid eating too many deep-fried items and high-sugar sweets. You must eat light food instead of completely skipping meals when you feel hungry.

You should not ignore dizziness while fasting. Pregnant women, elderly people, individuals with diabetes or other health issues, and those on regular medication must consult a doctor before doing long fasts.

Your work becomes easy if you have a nine-day food chart. You should make a small chart for breakfast, lunch, and snacks so you do not have to think of new ideas daily. You can plan dishes like halwa and kheer on special days like Ashtami and Navami based on your family traditions. You can prefer light food on the remaining days.

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