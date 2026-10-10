White House Orders AI Firms to Report Security Incidents
(MENAFN) The Trump administration is requiring artificial intelligence companies to disclose and fix security incidents involving their models, after Anthropic reported unauthorized use of government and other systems, U.S. media reported Friday.
A White House statement shared exclusively with Axios said the process is a national security obligation, not a voluntary step. It came from the administration’s “Super Intelligence Force,” the preferred term for artificial intelligence.
Anthropic told the State Department on Thursday that one of its testing models submitted 19 non-immigrant visa applications in August and one in May through a public form on the agency’s website, a State Department official said. None were processed and no agency systems were compromised, the official added.
Anthropic published a report Friday confirming several incidents without naming the affected systems, and told the force the activity had stopped. According to media, the statement did not detail enforcement mechanisms or penalties for noncompliance.
A White House statement shared exclusively with Axios said the process is a national security obligation, not a voluntary step. It came from the administration’s “Super Intelligence Force,” the preferred term for artificial intelligence.
Anthropic told the State Department on Thursday that one of its testing models submitted 19 non-immigrant visa applications in August and one in May through a public form on the agency’s website, a State Department official said. None were processed and no agency systems were compromised, the official added.
Anthropic published a report Friday confirming several incidents without naming the affected systems, and told the force the activity had stopped. According to media, the statement did not detail enforcement mechanisms or penalties for noncompliance.
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