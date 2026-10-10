UN Says Ukraine Winter Crisis Deepens as Attacks Continue
(MENAFN) The UN warned Friday that repeated strikes on civilian areas and critical infrastructure in Ukraine are worsening the humanitarian crisis ahead of winter.
Gemma Connell, director of the Crisis Response Division at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), urged Russia and Ukraine to protect civilians, facilitate aid deliveries and ensure safe evacuations for people trapped in frontline and occupied areas. She briefed the Security Council on behalf of Tom Fletcher, UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator.
“The past 48 hours have brought more death and destruction across Ukraine,” said Connell, describing attacks on residential areas, public transport and essential infrastructure in multiple regions. Repeated strikes on energy infrastructure have brought back scheduled and emergency power cuts, including in Kyiv, she said.
“Winter preparedness cannot wait for winter,” she told the council.
The UN’s $358 million Winter Response Plan aims to help more than 2 million of Ukraine’s most vulnerable people with heating, shelter, food, healthcare, cash and other support. Connell said funding must arrive in time for agencies to position supplies, repair homes and heating systems, and prepare communities for freezing temperatures.
She stressed that aid alone cannot offset continued destruction of civilian infrastructure.
“Ultimately, no amount of preparedness can substitute for protecting the infrastructure civilians depend on in the first place,” she said.
Connell set out three immediate priorities for the warring parties: protect civilians and the infrastructure they depend on, in line with international humanitarian law; agree on practical arrangements to get aid to civilians wherever they are and enable safe, voluntary evacuations; and protect humanitarian personnel, with credible investigations and accountability when incidents occur.
Gemma Connell, director of the Crisis Response Division at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), urged Russia and Ukraine to protect civilians, facilitate aid deliveries and ensure safe evacuations for people trapped in frontline and occupied areas. She briefed the Security Council on behalf of Tom Fletcher, UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator.
“The past 48 hours have brought more death and destruction across Ukraine,” said Connell, describing attacks on residential areas, public transport and essential infrastructure in multiple regions. Repeated strikes on energy infrastructure have brought back scheduled and emergency power cuts, including in Kyiv, she said.
“Winter preparedness cannot wait for winter,” she told the council.
The UN’s $358 million Winter Response Plan aims to help more than 2 million of Ukraine’s most vulnerable people with heating, shelter, food, healthcare, cash and other support. Connell said funding must arrive in time for agencies to position supplies, repair homes and heating systems, and prepare communities for freezing temperatures.
She stressed that aid alone cannot offset continued destruction of civilian infrastructure.
“Ultimately, no amount of preparedness can substitute for protecting the infrastructure civilians depend on in the first place,” she said.
Connell set out three immediate priorities for the warring parties: protect civilians and the infrastructure they depend on, in line with international humanitarian law; agree on practical arrangements to get aid to civilians wherever they are and enable safe, voluntary evacuations; and protect humanitarian personnel, with credible investigations and accountability when incidents occur.
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