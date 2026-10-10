Trump Rips Nobel Winner Pillay, Vows Norway Won’t Be Forgotten
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Friday lashed out at this year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner, describing her as “a liberal person who works at the United Nations, who nobody has ever heard of.”
Trump said he had “never heard of the person,” referring to South African jurist Navi Pillay, who chaired a UN commission of inquiry that concluded Israel committed genocide in Gaza.
“Today they gave out the Nobel Peace Prize to a person I never heard of. The person nobody did. It’s a mystery person,” he said at a Republican campaign rally in Syracuse, New York, ahead of the Nov. 3 midterms, adding: “But congratulations anyway.”
He repeated that he “settled eight wars,” citing India and Pakistan as an example.
“Any one of these eight wars, you get the Nobel Prize. I did eight. No president’s ever done any,” he said.
He then escalated his attack on the Nobel Peace Prize Committee and Norway.
“The United States of America, represented by me as your president, should have received the Nobel Peace Prize, but didn’t. And this is an indelible stain on the country of Norway,” he said.
He claimed the prize had been “forever discredited by a handful of radical ideologues who are anti-democracy and really enemies of civilization.”
“We will not forget Norway,” said Trump, adding that the omission was “just another sign of how Norway and all these others are ripping off our country.”
Later, on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I know nothing about this woman, and neither does anyone else! In fact, to the best of my knowledge, no one ever heard of her other than the fact that she, very obviously, hates Israel.”
Saying he should have won, he added: “The Nobel ‘Peace’ Prize has been forever discredited by a handful of Radical Ideologues who are Anti-Democracy, and Enemies of Civilization!”
Trump has long argued he deserves the prize and has complained that he has not received it.
Pillay was a judge and president of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, a judge at the International Criminal Court, and UN high commissioner for human rights from 2008 to 2014. She chaired a UN inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory from 2021 to 2025, which found Israel committed genocide in Gaza, a finding Israel rejected. The Nobel Committee said she played a central role in efforts to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, and widened the reach of international law.
Trump said he had “never heard of the person,” referring to South African jurist Navi Pillay, who chaired a UN commission of inquiry that concluded Israel committed genocide in Gaza.
“Today they gave out the Nobel Peace Prize to a person I never heard of. The person nobody did. It’s a mystery person,” he said at a Republican campaign rally in Syracuse, New York, ahead of the Nov. 3 midterms, adding: “But congratulations anyway.”
He repeated that he “settled eight wars,” citing India and Pakistan as an example.
“Any one of these eight wars, you get the Nobel Prize. I did eight. No president’s ever done any,” he said.
He then escalated his attack on the Nobel Peace Prize Committee and Norway.
“The United States of America, represented by me as your president, should have received the Nobel Peace Prize, but didn’t. And this is an indelible stain on the country of Norway,” he said.
He claimed the prize had been “forever discredited by a handful of radical ideologues who are anti-democracy and really enemies of civilization.”
“We will not forget Norway,” said Trump, adding that the omission was “just another sign of how Norway and all these others are ripping off our country.”
Later, on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I know nothing about this woman, and neither does anyone else! In fact, to the best of my knowledge, no one ever heard of her other than the fact that she, very obviously, hates Israel.”
Saying he should have won, he added: “The Nobel ‘Peace’ Prize has been forever discredited by a handful of Radical Ideologues who are Anti-Democracy, and Enemies of Civilization!”
Trump has long argued he deserves the prize and has complained that he has not received it.
Pillay was a judge and president of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, a judge at the International Criminal Court, and UN high commissioner for human rights from 2008 to 2014. She chaired a UN inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory from 2021 to 2025, which found Israel committed genocide in Gaza, a finding Israel rejected. The Nobel Committee said she played a central role in efforts to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, and widened the reach of international law.
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