Delhi Fortifies Protest Zones As CJP Mobilisation Intensifies Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> New Delhi was placed under heightened security on Saturday as authorities imposed sweeping restrictions to prevent a mass demonstration by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over controversial electoral roll revisions.

Thousands of police and paramilitary personnel were deployed across the capital, with barricades, surveillance equipment and detention facilities positioned around Jantar Mantar, where the youth-led movement planned to assemble despite being denied permission.

Delhi Police strengthened checkpoints at major entry routes, restricted access to sensitive areas and warned that unauthorised gatherings would face action. Security arrangements included drones, closed-circuit television cameras, body-worn cameras and additional personnel assigned to monitor crowd movements.

<p>The authorities prepared for approximately 7,000 demonstrators, although organisers have claimed substantially wider support. Police officials said their priority was maintaining public order while preventing confrontations between protesters and security personnel.</p> <p>The Ministry of Home Affairs instructed police chiefs across states and Union Territories to remain vigilant, citing possible law-and-order consequences arising from the mobilisation. Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan communicated the concerns after Delhi Police rejected the organisers' application.</p> <p>Police said the request had not complied with the prescribed ten-day advance notice requirement. Authorities also cited alleged failures to follow lawful instructions during an earlier demonstration and concerns about traffic disruption and public safety.</p> <p>CJP representatives challenged the restrictions, arguing that peaceful assembly was a constitutional right. Founder Abhijeet Dipke maintained that the demonstration would proceed despite the security measures, accusing the government of attempting to suppress public opposition.</p> <p>The planned protest centres on allegations that the Election Commission's special intensive revision of electoral rolls has resulted in widespread exclusion of eligible voters. Organisers accuse the commission of conducting the exercise in a manner that benefits the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> See also India shopping app growth exposes retention weakness <p>The Election Commission and the BJP have rejected allegations of electoral manipulation. The dispute has nevertheless drawn opposition parties, student organisations and civil society campaigners into demonstrations demanding greater transparency and accountability.</p> <p>The confrontation has intensified following claims by opposition groups that more than 130 million names were removed from electoral registers during the revision exercise. The figure remains politically contested, while the commission maintains that electoral roll verification follows established procedures.</p> <p>Security officials said approximately 35,000 police and paramilitary personnel were available for deployment. Additional forces were mobilised from outside Delhi, while officers established multiple layers of security around government buildings, transport hubs and approaches to the proposed protest venue.</p> <p>Preventive detentions began before the scheduled gathering. Police acknowledged detaining hundreds of people as part of security operations, while CJP leaders alleged that substantially larger numbers of supporters had been stopped or taken into custody across several states. The organisers' figures could not be independently established.</p> <p>Transport restrictions compounded the disruption. Delhi Metro authorities curtailed access to several stations, while railway services connecting the capital with neighbouring states faced cancellations and rescheduling. The restrictions affected commuters travelling for purposes unrelated to the demonstration.</p> <p>Mobile internet access was also restricted in parts of central Delhi, alongside heightened monitoring of roads leading towards government offices. The measures attracted criticism from civil liberties campaigners concerned about their impact on communication and freedom of movement.</p> <p>The Supreme Court's intervention over the extent of transport restrictions prompted authorities to reconsider some closures, reflecting concerns about the consequences for ordinary passengers. Police nevertheless retained powers to regulate access to areas considered vulnerable to large gatherings.</p> See also Modi presses Pezeshkian on safe sea lanes <p>Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory identifying 30 locations where diversions could be imposed from 6 am. These included Connaught Place, Mandi House, Dhaula Kuan, Patel Chowk and roads approaching Jantar Mantar.</p> <p>Commuters were advised to allow additional travelling time, particularly when heading towards railway stations, interstate bus terminals and the airport. Traffic arrangements were to be adjusted according to conditions on the ground.</p> <p>Joint Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma urged officers to exercise restraint and maintain professional standards while handling demonstrators. The instructions emphasised minimum force, discipline and the protection of public safety during crowd-control operations.</p> <p>Student organisations supporting the CJP maintained that their campaign would remain peaceful. The All India Students' Association and other groups joined calls for accountability over electoral roll changes, while organisers appealed to participants to avoid confrontation.</p> <p>Police also sought information from authorities outside Delhi about planned journeys, accommodation arrangements and organisers coordinating the mobilisation. Intelligence-sharing arrangements covered railway stations, road transport routes and potential assembly points.</p> <p>Hotels and guest houses around central Delhi were asked to restrict bookings where necessary, while security personnel monitored arrivals at transport terminals. Police established designated detention facilities to accommodate people taken into preventive custody.</p> <p>The traffic advisory identified additional possible restrictions around Lodhi Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Moti Bagh and the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital roundabout, with diversions subject to operational assessments by traffic officers.</p> <h2></h2>