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Delhi Fortifies Protest Zones As CJP Mobilisation Intensifies Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-10 04:09:21

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> New Delhi was placed under heightened security on Saturday as authorities imposed sweeping restrictions to prevent a mass demonstration by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over controversial electoral roll revisions.

Thousands of police and paramilitary personnel were deployed across the capital, with barricades, surveillance equipment and detention facilities positioned around Jantar Mantar, where the youth-led movement planned to assemble despite being denied permission.

Delhi Police strengthened checkpoints at major entry routes, restricted access to sensitive areas and warned that unauthorised gatherings would face action. Security arrangements included drones, closed-circuit television cameras, body-worn cameras and additional personnel assigned to monitor crowd movements.

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The Arabian Post

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