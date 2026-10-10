Delhi Fortifies Protest Zones As CJP Mobilisation Intensifies Arabian Post
Thousands of police and paramilitary personnel were deployed across the capital, with barricades, surveillance equipment and detention facilities positioned around Jantar Mantar, where the youth-led movement planned to assemble despite being denied permission.
Delhi Police strengthened checkpoints at major entry routes, restricted access to sensitive areas and warned that unauthorised gatherings would face action. Security arrangements included drones, closed-circuit television cameras, body-worn cameras and additional personnel assigned to monitor crowd movements.
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