GST Council Recommends Simplified Registration, Faster Refunds For Msmes

MENAFN - KNN India)The 57th GST Council meeting has recommended measures to simplify GST registration, automate approvals and speed up refunds, aiming to reduce compliance costs and ease working capital pressures, particularly for MSMEs.

The proposals focus on technology-driven compliance, standardised procedures and reduced manual intervention to address business concerns over registration delays and refund processing.

Standardised Registration Process

The Council has recommended a standardised checklist and comprehensive circular to harmonise GST registration requirements across states, clarifying documentation for business constitution, business premises, authorised signatories and bank accounts.

It has also proposed automated approval of amendments involving additional business locations, using technology-based checks such as PAN validation, MCA authentication and DIN verification. Changes to the principal place of business would remain subject to separate scrutiny.

The move could reduce administrative delays for expanding businesses, particularly e-commerce and quick-commerce sellers registering multiple inventory locations, reported The Economic Times.

Simplified Compliance For E-commerce Sellers

The Council has recommended simplified GST registration for eligible e-commerce sellers, allowing multi-state registrations while retaining their principal physical presence in their home state. E-commerce operators' warehouses could support registrations in other states.

The proposal follows discussions at the 56th GST Council meeting on September 3, 2026, on easing registration for small suppliers selling through e-commerce platforms.

The changes could benefit MSMEs, artisans, home-grown brands and first-generation entrepreneurs by reducing compliance barriers and expanding access to interstate markets.

Faster Refunds To Improve Cash Flow

The Council has proposed automated refunds of electronic cash ledger balances to speed up access to funds.

E-commerce operators collect tax collected at source (TCS) on taxable supplies made through their platforms, with the amounts credited to sellers' electronic cash ledgers. Accumulated balances may require refund claims.

The proposed automation could accelerate eligible refunds and ease working capital pressures, particularly for smaller sellers operating on thin margins.

Technology-led GST Administration

The recommendations aim to automate and standardise GST administration while reducing official intervention in routine processes.

If implemented, the measures could cut compliance costs, speed up registrations and ease interstate business expansion, while promoting MSME formalisation and participation in India's digital commerce ecosystem.

(KNN Bureau)