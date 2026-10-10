CEPC Partners With Walmart Vriddhi To Support Carpet Industry Msmes

MENAFN - KNN India)The 50th India Carpet Expo in Bhadohi has attracted more than 212 foreign buyers and 231 buying representatives during its first three days, reflecting strong international interest in India's handmade carpet industry.

Organised by the Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC), the four-day expo was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on October 4.

During the event, CEPC signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Walmart Vriddhi to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and emerging entrepreneurs in expanding their businesses and improving market access.

Aditya Verma, associate director, Walmart Vriddhi, said the partnership would help small businesses strengthen their market reach.

International Buyers Explore Indian Designs

The expo showcased new collections of handmade carpets and floor coverings, attracting buyers from the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Africa and European countries. Visitors appreciated the quality and designs of the products on display.

CEPC Chairman Captain Mukesh Kumar Gomber said the council was working to promote innovation, product development, design excellence and sustainability in the handmade carpet sector. He added that the council was also focusing on encouraging young and women entrepreneurs.

CEPC Vice Chairman Aslam Mahboob expressed satisfaction with the international response and said the council expected more buyers on the final day, creating further business opportunities for Indian exhibitors.

The golden jubilee edition of the expo aims to strengthen international market linkages and expand business opportunities for India's handmade carpet industry.

(KNN Bureau)