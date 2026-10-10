EASA Widens Saudi Airspace Warning After Houthi Airport Strikes
(MENAFN) The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) on Friday expanded its Saudi Arabia airspace warning after Houthi attacks on two airports.
In an update to a conflict-zone bulletin first issued last month, the regulator said recent attacks showed the Houthis’ ability and intent to strike targets “deeper inside Saudi territory.”
“While the southern and south-western parts of Saudi airspace remain particularly exposed due to their proximity to Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, recent attacks have demonstrated the ability and intent of the Houthis to strike targets deeper inside Saudi territory, including in the Riyadh, Tabuk, Medina and Yanbu areas,” it said.
It noted that in the wider escalation since late September, repeated missile and drone attacks targeted the Riyadh area, including its airport.
“During this period, attacks also showed a greater focus on aviation infrastructure than previously, increasing risks to aircraft on the ground and during take-off and landing in the affected areas,” according to the EASA.
“These recurrent missile and drone attacks, together with the activation of air-defence systems, create an increased risk of misidentification of civil aircraft, as well as risks associated with missile and drone overflights, interception activity and falling debris,” it said.
The advisory follows recent ballistic missile and drone attacks on Riyadh and other Saudi areas by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis. Saudi Arabia’s Civil Aviation Authority said three people were killed and 36 injured in attacks on Abha International Airport and Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport.
In an update to a conflict-zone bulletin first issued last month, the regulator said recent attacks showed the Houthis’ ability and intent to strike targets “deeper inside Saudi territory.”
“While the southern and south-western parts of Saudi airspace remain particularly exposed due to their proximity to Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, recent attacks have demonstrated the ability and intent of the Houthis to strike targets deeper inside Saudi territory, including in the Riyadh, Tabuk, Medina and Yanbu areas,” it said.
It noted that in the wider escalation since late September, repeated missile and drone attacks targeted the Riyadh area, including its airport.
“During this period, attacks also showed a greater focus on aviation infrastructure than previously, increasing risks to aircraft on the ground and during take-off and landing in the affected areas,” according to the EASA.
“These recurrent missile and drone attacks, together with the activation of air-defence systems, create an increased risk of misidentification of civil aircraft, as well as risks associated with missile and drone overflights, interception activity and falling debris,” it said.
The advisory follows recent ballistic missile and drone attacks on Riyadh and other Saudi areas by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis. Saudi Arabia’s Civil Aviation Authority said three people were killed and 36 injured in attacks on Abha International Airport and Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport.
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