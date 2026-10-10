Riyadh Airport Back to Normal After Deadly Houthi Attacks
(MENAFN) Passenger and air traffic at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport returned to normal Friday after two Houthi attacks killed three Saudi citizens and wounded others, Saudi state media reported.
A state broadcaster said passenger movement is “flowing smoothly,” with services resumed and air traffic normal. It said the quick recovery showed the readiness of the airport’s infrastructure and the flexibility of Saudi civil aviation in handling exceptional circumstances, with passenger and staff safety the priority. It noted this was not the first attack this week, with Houthi strikes on civilian airports continuing since Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said the two attacks Thursday hit airport facilities and a Saudi Arabian Airlines aircraft. Citizens and residents of various nationalities were injured, with wounds ranging from minor to serious, and the injured were taken to hospitals. The authority reported property damage without specifying its extent.
It did not name those responsible, but the Houthis said Thursday they had fired ballistic and cruise missiles at King Khalid International Airport, Najran Airport in the south and an air base in Khamis Mushait in the southwest.
A state broadcaster said passenger movement is “flowing smoothly,” with services resumed and air traffic normal. It said the quick recovery showed the readiness of the airport’s infrastructure and the flexibility of Saudi civil aviation in handling exceptional circumstances, with passenger and staff safety the priority. It noted this was not the first attack this week, with Houthi strikes on civilian airports continuing since Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said the two attacks Thursday hit airport facilities and a Saudi Arabian Airlines aircraft. Citizens and residents of various nationalities were injured, with wounds ranging from minor to serious, and the injured were taken to hospitals. The authority reported property damage without specifying its extent.
It did not name those responsible, but the Houthis said Thursday they had fired ballistic and cruise missiles at King Khalid International Airport, Najran Airport in the south and an air base in Khamis Mushait in the southwest.
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