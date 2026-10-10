Palestine Calls For Urgent UNSC Meeting As Israeli Occupation Escalates Attacks

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Palestinian presidency has called for an urgent UN Security Council meeting to provide international protection for Palestinians amid escalating attacks by Israeli settlers and forces across Palestinian cities, villages and refugee camps.

Palestinian presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh said the rising attacks, military raids, killings, destruction and forced displacement required urgent international intervention. He urged the council to take measures to halt the violations.

Abu Rudeineh said dozens of settler attacks had been reported since Friday morning, targeting farmers and olive pickers and involving the burning of trees and vehicles, the uprooting of olive trees, theft of livestock and crops, and preventing Palestinians from accessing their land.

He also accused Israeli forces of raiding homes, damaging property and opening fire on civilians in the occupied West Bank, while the war and blockade in Gaza continue.

Abu Rudeineh warned that the escalation threatened regional stability and reiterated the Palestinian people's demand for an independent, sovereign state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.