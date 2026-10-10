Palestine Calls For Urgent UNSC Meeting As Israeli Occupation Escalates Attacks
Palestinian presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh said the rising attacks, military raids, killings, destruction and forced displacement required urgent international intervention. He urged the council to take measures to halt the violations.
Abu Rudeineh said dozens of settler attacks had been reported since Friday morning, targeting farmers and olive pickers and involving the burning of trees and vehicles, the uprooting of olive trees, theft of livestock and crops, and preventing Palestinians from accessing their land.
He also accused Israeli forces of raiding homes, damaging property and opening fire on civilians in the occupied West Bank, while the war and blockade in Gaza continue.
Abu Rudeineh warned that the escalation threatened regional stability and reiterated the Palestinian people's demand for an independent, sovereign state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
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