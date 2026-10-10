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Six Injured In Israeli Drone Strike In Eastern Lebanon, Health Ministry Says


Date: 2026-10-10 04:03:53

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Six people were injured in an Israeli drone strike in eastern Lebanon on Thursday, Lebanese authorities have said.

The attack near the town of Hawsh Al Sayyid Ali in Hermel district injured five Syrian nationals, including two women, and one Lebanese, Lebanese Health Ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's National News Agency reported that the Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in the area.

Lebanon and Israel signed in June a US-brokered framework agreement, which includes the gradual deployment of the Lebanese army and the withdrawal of Israeli forces, alongside measures related to reconstruction and economic recovery the deal, officials and observers said, Israeli occupation attacks on southern Lebanon continued.

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Gulf Times

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