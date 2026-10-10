WHO Urges Shift From Long-Term Psychiatric Hospital Care To Community Services

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on countries to accelerate the shift from long-term psychiatric hospital care to community-based services that respect people's rights, needs and choices.

In a statement issued ahead of World Mental Health Day, the WHO announced a new guide to help countries support people leaving long-term mental health institutions and reintegrate into their communities.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said access to ongoing mental health support should not come at the expense of people's freedom, dignity or place in society.

The organization said around half of people living in psychiatric hospitals and social care institutions remain there against their will for months, years or even decades.

The WHO said successful reform requires access to housing, healthcare, social support, education and employment, alongside assistance for families.

It also stressed the importance of involving people with lived experience of mental health services in shaping policies and decisions that affect their lives.