Motorcycling-Marquez Takes Championship Lead With Indonesian GP Sprint Win

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Ducati's Marc Marquez seized the lead in the championship standings on Saturday by winning the Indonesian MotoGP sprint race after title rival Jorge Martin suffered potential tyre issues.

In a chaotic start to the sprint, polesitter Raul Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi found themselves lying in the gravel after the first turn, while Martin surged into the lead from the second row, with defending champion Marquez hot on his heels.

Martin quickly built up a sizeable lead and looked like he was coasting to victory, but he allowed Marquez through with five laps remaining, before going wide in his pursuit and failing to finish on the podium.

Trackhouse rider Ai Ogura was second, with Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46 Racing) taking a third-placed finish on his birthday.