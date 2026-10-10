Brazil Police Rescue 13 Children Held Hostage, Assailant Dead: Official

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: Police in Brazil on Friday rescued 13 children who had been taken hostage in their kindergarten and killed the assailant who threatened to set fire to the building, officials said.

The incident took place in the southern city of Curitiba.

"We successfully neutralized this person and saved the 13 children, who were taken to be checked out and given care by first responders," the commander of the military police special forces unit in Parana state, Alexandre Lopes Dias, told reporters.

At least one of the children was wounded, he added.

The attacker arrived on a bicycle, jumped the gate at the municipal education center for young children and barricaded himself into a room with the 13 kindergarteners.

He then spread a flammable substance in the room and held a lighter in his hand. He was carrying a knife and also what was initially believed to be a firearm, but later was found to be fake.

"During the entire negotiation, he stayed with all the children around him and one on his lap," the police official said.

Talks lasted from 2.5 to three hours. The children became agitated and the attacker started hitting them, Lopes Dias told reporters.

"Once we realized that the kids were becoming increasingly upset, and that the attacker started assaulting them physically, we opted for a tactical intervention to avoid a greater problem," he explained.

Images shown on local television stations revealed teachers and other school personnel ushering other children out of the facility.

Local media reported that several shots were fired, and heard what sounded like flash bangs.

Police said the assailant had been identified and was schizophrenic. His motive was not immediately clear, nor was it clear if he had ties to anyone at the kindergarten.

"The 13 children are alive and safe!" Curitiba Mayor Eduardo Pimentel wrote on Instagram.

"After anguishing and tense moments, this is the news we were all waiting for."